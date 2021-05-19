Leopard attack leaves 10 sheep dead in Budgam village

Budgam: Ten sheeps have been killed in a leopard attack after it entered a cattle shed during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Khaipora village of the Khansahib tehsil in Central Kashmiri’s Budgam district.

Bashir Ahmad, Block officer from the wildlife control Chadoora told the Kashmir Reader that during the intervening night of the Monday and Tuesday the leopard entered the shed housing sheep in the village. It killed nine sheep in the shed and dragged one along.

“These sheep belonged to the Abdul Salam Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of the Khaipora village at Khansahib tehsil,” Ahmad said.

Headded that the owner as the owner suffered huge losses. We have already visited the spot and have searched the whole village so that this leopard can be caught alive

The department for the safety of the people in the village, has also placed a cage near the spot where this incident took place to catch the leopard alive.

Two days ago a person from Sitharan village at Khag tehsil also got injured in the jungle after the wild bear attacked upon him.

An official from the Wildlife control Beerwah told the Kashmir Reader that one person namely Sikander Naikoo has been attacked by the wild bear in the forest a few days ago.

“He received injuries in his ear and hand in the incident’’, an official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print