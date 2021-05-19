Div Com stresses on close monitoring of patients in home isolation

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a weekly Covid-19 review meet.

The meeting among others was attended by Director SKIMS Soura, Principal GMC Srinagar, all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from all districts through video conferencing. While as DD Health services, Nodal Officer Isolation, Incharge DCCRK and other senior officers and doctors attended the meeting. At the outset, the Div Com reviewed the district wise progress regarding daily testing, positivity rate and recovery rate, notifying of containment zones, home isolation monitoring, Oxygen, bed facility, functioning of Covid care centre and other Covid-19 measures and arrangements taken for containment of spread of Covid-19.

The Div Com instructed DCs to ensure daily mask fine reports and smooth home delivery distribution of Covid care kits among the positive patients in home through BMO offices.

He instructed concerned to ensure proper and close monitoring of positive patients in home isolation for their better treatment and recovery.

The Div Com also reviewed the facilities put up at all Triage centres and stressed on their smooth and effective functioning. He called for proper maintenance of Oxygen cylinder banks and smooth supply and functioning of Oxygen generation plants. He directed the concerned to install CCTVs at all oxygen generation plants and covid wards in all hospitals. The Div Com emphasized that senior doctors conduct daily visits of Covid wards and maintain proper roster.

He said that there was sufficient stock of Remedesivir and other covid related medicines available in the valley.

He said that Oxygen bed capacity should be increased at all Covid dedicated hospitals as per the requirement besides instructing hospital authorities to avoid attendants rush and ensure smooth functioning of all health facilities.

