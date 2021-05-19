Labour Department disburses Rs 1.70 Cr as Covid -19 assistance among labourers in Bandipore

BANDIPORA: The Department of Labour Tuesday disbursed an amount of Rs 1.70 Crore among Building and other Construction workers of the district as COVID-19 assistance.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad , said that an amount of Rs 1.70 lakh was distributed among 17053 registered labourers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as COVID-19 assistance amid lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner said that the money has been transferred in the shortest possible time so that the labourers who earn from hand to mouth don’t face any problem amid lockdown as all the businesses and construction works are at halt. He said the little contribution from the government will help in easing the problems of the labourers in the current situation.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner Bandipora Mohammad Arif, on the occasion, said that the officials of the department have disbursed the amount as per the list of the registered workers, in a record time. He lauded the efforts of his field staff for the remarkable job.

He urged the labourers to avail the benefit of various welfare schemes available for their welfare and appealed them especially the un-organised workers and labourers to enroll themselves in the schemes launched by the government including PM-SYM.

He said there are several other schemes for the labourers including compensation in case of injury during work, financial/education assistance to the kids and other relevant schemes.

