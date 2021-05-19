Bar calls for release of prisoners on parole to decongest jails

Calls for decongesting jails,improving health care facilities

SRINAGAR: J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar expressed its deep concern on the sharp upsurge of covid infections and rise in covid related deaths in J&K.

In a statement issued here , it said that the non supply of covid vaccine to health centres especially in Kashmir valley is a more disturbing amounting to official apathy in controlling the pandemic in J&K .

In the past ten days more than 40000 corona infected patients and more than 600 Covid related deaths have been officially admitted and the situation is very grim and disturbing.

The failures of local administration in controlling the pandemic in JK is visible and local administration can not take refuge under the lock down but must ensure supply of medicines at all levels and enhance the vaccination drive without any delay in all the areas including urban and rural areas .In view of the grave situation Bar Association appeals the World Health Organisation to make direct supply of medicines and approved vaccines to the state of J&K and appeals GoI to allow the teams of Doctors without Frontiers to assist the local medicare in JK.

Bar Association calls for decongestion of jails in j&K by releasing the prisoners on parole and conditional interim bails as there appears an upsurge of corona infection in jails .In district jail Udhampur 72 out of 447 prisoners are in grip of the deadly virus. Likewise in district jail Kutua and district jail Kupwara more than 22 infections in each jail is reported which has caused serious apprehensions to the safety and security of the inmates in jails.In this regard Bar Association upon the local administration to take immediate follow up action on the recommendations of J&K legal Aid Authority made by Its chairman Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey for release of the prisoners on parole and conditional interim bail orders and ensure proper medicare in the jails .

Bar Association also calls upon the government to stop the transfer of Kashmiri detenues to outside jails from J&K as the wave of corona infection in rest of indian is heading towards its peak and in these circumstances shifting of Kashmiri prisoners will endanger their lives and putting these prisoners to greater risk.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print