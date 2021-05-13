Harassment, abuse of medical staff by police unacceptable: DAK

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday condemned the heckling and harassment of healthcare workers by police amid COVID-19 lockdown and said that it was unacceptable.

DAK in a statement said that they received many distress calls from their colleagues of being harassed, abused and in a few cases manhandled by police while they were on way to attend their professional duties.

Dr Mohd Yousuf Tak, President DAK, said, “It is unfortunate that one of our doctors, Dr Ehsan, a paediatrician at District Hospital Shopian, was manhandled by the police while on his way to duty. He was put in a lockup with dreaded criminals for about 4 hours and during this period the patients at the hospital suffered a lot.”

Dr Tak further said, “Though an order has been issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) whereby clear-cut instructions have been given to police officials for hassle-free movement of health officials, but it seems that the order is not being followed on the ground.”

Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Senior Vice President DAK, said, “Though IGP Kashmir has issued helpline numbers for assistance but sadly they are of no use as our mobile phones are being snatched by the police at the first instance, which is not only deplorable but highly condemnable.”

Dr Mir added that “many incidents like these have caused immense suffering to patients and instead of attending to duties, doctors were busy in trying to get released from police stations as if they were criminals”.

DAK urged IGP Kashmir to look into the matter.

