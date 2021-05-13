Covid drugs available in adequate quantity: JKMSC

SRINAGAR: General Manager (GM) of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC), Dr Abdul Majid Mirab, on Wednesday asserted that there was no dearth of any Covid-19 related drug in Kashmir and the same was being distributed among the Covid care hospitals as per the demand and requirement.

“Since we are dealing with Covid supplies and distribution, it becomes imperative for us to make it clear to the general public that the situation of medicines is perfectly alright, as the medicines that we require for the treatment of Covid-19 are available with us in adequate quantity,” the General Manager said.

“If we talk of stock position in terms of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, we have been getting the same from the Government of India continuously,” he said, adding, “Yesterday we also received 200 oxygen cylinders and we also got 100 certified oxygen concentrators.”

The General Manager said that the stock position of JKMSC is perfectly fine and there is no need to worry and they are also upgrading the facilities from time to time.

Besides this, he said that on the directions of Lt. Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the JKMSC has been providing Covid Management Kit for home treatment to the patients who are detected Covid-19 positive.

“This kit is given to such patients on spot after they are reported Covid-19 positive through Rapid Antigen Test, or the same is handed over at their home if confirmed positive through RTPCR test. The Covid Management Kit contains pulse oximeter and other mandatory medicines required for the treatment of the virus,” he said.

Dr Mirab said that there is a monitoring system that keeps track of the health of the patients under home isolation and keeps guiding them till they turn negative. “With the existing monitoring system in place, the person is called twice by the concerned officials to check his health status including pulse and saturation level and on that basis patients are being managed at home,” he said.

He said the public should not pay heed to rumours; rather, the only important thing that people should focus on right now is to follow the Covid-19 related SOPs and guidelines in letter and spirit to come out of this pandemic.

