Doctor assaulted, put in lock-up by police in Shopian

Shopian: Police on Wednesday allegedly assaulted a doctor posted at the district hospital here and put him in lock-up for hours even after he showed his ID card. The Medical Superintendent of the hospital has sent a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner Shopian in this regard.

The Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian in an official handout to the media said that their paediatrician doctor, Ehsan ul Haq, was manhandled by police when he was on his way to the hospital.

This incident is the first of its kind since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Kashmir.

The MS’s letter to the Deputy Commissioner reads, “We would like to bring it to your notice that one of our doctors, namely, Dr Ehsan ul Haq (MD paediatrics), while travelling from his residence towards district hospital for his routine duty was stopped by JK Police even after showing the department identity card and was manhandled and placed under police custody for four hours with criminals already present there.”

It further reads, “This act of Jammu and Kashmir Police has demoralised the medical fraternity in the crucial time of pandemic Covid-19. Also we would like to inform your good self that due to the absence of the mentioned doctor who was put under police custody by JK Police, patient care suffered a lot today at district hospital Shopian”.

The medical fraternity wants the deputy commissioner Shopian to look into the matter, the letter says.

Photos of the injury marks on the body of the doctor were widely circulated and condemned by the doctors’ fraternity and netizens on social media platforms.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ismail told Kashmir Reader that they were not aware that their doctor was assaulted and put in custody as his phone was confiscated by police.

“He was on way to hospital but he was stopped. There is just a few meters’ distance between Shopian police station and the hospital and all of them (police personnel) know all the doctors. Despite that, stopping and manhandling a doctor is unlawful,” he said.

