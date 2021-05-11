Advisor Khan for strict implementation of lockdown

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday asked the police to implement the lockdown strictly and ensure that only those vehicles are allowed who carry valid passes issued by the competent authority.

The Advisor issued these instructions while inspecting various police nakas established by the district administration and police.

The Advisor directed the officers to get 100 percent passengers travelling from outside tested so that no positive case sneaks into the city.

He emphasized upon the importance of breaking the chain through such measures and stressed to put a message across for the people to adopt the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Advisor Khan said staying at home, wearing masks, keeping social distance and vaccination are primary requirements for containing the pandemic and directed the officers to sensitize the people about these precautions.

The SP Srinagar (west) Mr Parpreet Singh briefed the Advisor about the measures taken for implementation of lockdown and the deployment of police personnel for making the exercise result oriented.

He informed that special nakas have been set up on both National highway and old National highway aimed to check the movements of vehicles during lockdown. He assured the Advisor that the arrangements put in place would be further strengthened so that the movement of vehicles without any emergency is checked.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print