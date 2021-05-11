KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

By on No Comment

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st and 2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA/BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level (in respective colleges) up to and including May 20, 2021.
The eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in, an official handout said.

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20 added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.