New record, 5443 Covid cases, 50 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Covid-19 graph is witnessing an unprecedented spike with record 5,443 daily cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday apart from 50 more deaths.

According to officials, 29 deaths were reported in Jammu and 21 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 7 and 24 deaths. Of the rest, four in Pulwama, Rajouri, three in Anantnag, two each in Baramulla, Shopian, one each in Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Ramban.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3575 from Kashmir Division and 1868 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1071 and 598.

The bulletin said that 2752 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1798 from Jammu Division and 954 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,4307 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1071 new cases and currently has 1,0800 active cases, with 930 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 496 new cases and currently has 3734 active cases, with 182 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 384 new cases and currently has 2863 active cases, with 165 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 118 new cases and currently has 2026 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 198 new cases and currently has 1402 active cases, with 88 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 568 new cases and has 2989 active cases, with 88 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 93 new cases and has 731 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 169 new cases and has 864 active cases with 54 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 344 new cases and has 2477 active cases with 60 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 134 new cases and currently has 850 active cases with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 639 new cases, Udhampur 292 , Rajouri 300, Doda 37, Kathua 226 , Kishtwar 39, Samba 121, Poonch 95, Ramban 67 and Reasi 52.

