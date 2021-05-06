Kashmir University to conduct all remaining PG, UG exams in online mode

Srinagar:The University of Kashmir has decided to conduct all its remaining PG and UG examinations in the online mode in view of the ongoing pandemic situation and ensure that there is no loss of students’ academic time.

The decision was taken pursuant to detailed deliberations held during a high-level meeting of the advisory committee, headed by Prof Neelofar Khan, as well as a meeting of the varsity’s deans’ committee chaired by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat.

The recommendations of the committee were approved by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad following which the Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir ordered that the examination of the remaining papers of 4th semester & other end-semester examinations shall be conducted in online mode after 15th May 2021.

The order stated that the calendar and allotment for all UG & PG Level College Examinations (to be held via online mode) will be drafted by the Controller of Examinations in consultation with concerned campuses, colleges and departments. The examination in departments running integrated programmes and having completed the syllabus of their respective semesters due for examination shall be conducted in the online mode.

The university also ordered that the 1st Semester examination (PG Programmes 2020 Batch) shall also be conducted in the Online Mode while the examination of OE/GE courses of 1st Semester shall be conducted in on-line mode on 17th and 19th May 2021.

The question paper for conducting the online examination shall be in a blended mode i.e. MCQ /Viva-Voce/Assignments /short-type answers etc as per the need and demand of the course.

In courses where projects/submission/viva of dissertations are necessary part of evaluation/examination process, the same shall be submitted/evaluated/conducted online, while as in courses where Lab work/evaluation is indispensable, the concerned HoDs shall conduct same in phases after following due Covid-19 SOPs. Scholars due for submission of their thesis/dissertations can also submit the same online to their respective guides while the respective HoDs shall accordingly notify arrangements for the same at their department/center level.

The varsity has directed that the online examinations shall be held in a structured format/software to maintain the credibility, sanctity and seamlessness of all the examinations.

“Online Registration for the Electives (OE/GE) and other Departmental Courses of 4th Semester shall start from May 08, 2021 and notification for the same shall be floated accordingly by Chief Coordinator, CBCS,” the order states.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Admissions shall float the Admission-2021 Notification in the next week.

The advisory committee, headed by Prof Khan was attended by top varsity functionaries including Prof Shabir A Bhat, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Sangmi, DCDC; Prof Shakil A Ramshoo, Dean Research; Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar; Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Controller of Examinations; Prof Farooq A Mir, Director Admissions; Prof M Shafi, Chief Coordinator CBCS; Prof Showkat A Shah, Chief Proctor; Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, Joint Registrar; Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah, SS to Vice-Chancellor; Dr Maroof Qadri, Director IT&SS and Dr Manzoor A Chachoo, President KUTA.

