Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight: Police

Sopore:: A foreign national involved in the killing of two councilors and a police cop is among two militants killed in an encounter at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A top police official said that two militants were killed in the joint operation at Nathipora sopore which is a huge success since one among them was involved in the sopore attack that resulted in the killing of two councilors and a police cop during a scheduled meeting on March 29 in the ensuing year.

Notably, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore then in a news conference had stated that the two Lashkar militants are involved in the attack and very soon they will be either made to surrender or eliminated.

A police official said that the duo was hiding at a suspected spot and fired upon the joint search party triggering off an encounter.

He said that along with the foreign a local militant has been killed in the encounter.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar earlier informed that among the trapped militants, one is foreign who is involved in the killing of two councilors and a policeman.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to maintain the law and order situation in the police district sopore the authorities have suspended internet services.

