SSP Budgam held interaction meeting with DDCs for Covid-19 containment

SRINAGAR: SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem-JKPS held an interaction meeting with DDCs of district Budgam at District Police office Budgam. The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols. Besides, DySP DAR Budgam and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.
During the interaction meeting, the DDCs raised various issues of public importance pertaining to police as well as civil administration. The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.
During interaction meeting, SSP Budgam briefed the DDCs about their role and responsibility for the containment of Covid-19 surge in their respective areas. While thanking the Budgam Police for organizing such interactive meetings, the participants assured their full cooperation.
