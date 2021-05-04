Government official injured after hit by vehicle during Covid-19 duty at Pampore

PAMPORE: A revenue official was injured after being hit by a vehicle at Galender in Pampore on Monday where he was deputed to check for any vehicles walking and plying unnecessarily.
Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that the official got injured after being hit by a Maruti Alto car while performing Covid-19 duty as he was deployed at the spot to keep a watch on violators.
The official has been identified as Patwari Halqa Pampore Waseem Ahmad Hajam son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Laribal Kakapora.
Tehsildar said that the injured official was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore from where he referred to Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.
He said that as per his information the Patwari had multiple fractures and was relieved from Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar after getting the fractured parts plastered.