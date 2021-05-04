Corona Curfew’ Extended in 4 Districts of J&K Till May 10

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended ‘corona curfew’ till May 10 in five districts of J&K including Srinagar and Jammu.

“In view of the trend in COVID positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the Corona Curfew in the 4 districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu which is there till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May 2021, will stand extended till 6 am on Monday, 10 May 2021,” government said in a tweet as per GNS.

“In addition, Samba district will also be under Corona Curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday 5 May 2021 till 7 am on Monday, 10 May 2021.”

The government on Saturday announced the extension of the lockdown in four districts — Jammu and three others in the valley—till Thursday morning. Later most of remaining districts in Valley extended the lockdown till Thursday.

The officials said the night curfew will continue in all municipal /urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print