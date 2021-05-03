Covid curfew continues, extended till Thursday

Srinagar: Normal life remained disrupted across Kashmir on Sunday following lockdown to prevent spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown will continue in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Initially, the government had ordered extension in lockdown across four districts of J&K including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam till Thursday. On Sunday, three more districts including Anantnag, Kulgam and Kupwara announced extension in the ongoing restrictions till further orders.

In Srinagar city and elsewhere, government forces including police and CRPF were deployed on the roads to enforce the lockdown. Barricades and razor wires were laid across major roads to prevent the public-movement.

Business establishments across Srinagar city also remained shut with only medical stores and few eatable shops including grocery, milk and fruit shops remained open.

Meanwhile, night curfew will continue to remain imposed across the entire J&K from 8 pm to 6 am.

Police said they arrested 13 persons, lodged 14 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of ?77,131/- from 629 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir valley. Besides, 12 vehicles were also seized for violating guidelines/restrictions.

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/guidelines/protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.

