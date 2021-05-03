One death, 140 fresh virus cases in Ladakh

Leh: One more person died from coronavirus in Ladakh as 140 fresh cases surfaced, pushing infection count in the union territory to 14,226, according to officials on Monday.

So far, 145 people have succumbed to the infection in the UT, comprising Leh and Kargil districts.

As many as 101 people died in Leh and 44 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said of the 14,226 cases, 11,786 surfaced in Leh district and 2,440 in Kargil.

Of the fresh 140 cases, 113 were reported from Leh while 27 cases surfaced in Kargil, they said.

Meanwhile, 193 people 178 in Leh and 15 in Kargil–were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Now, the number of active cases stands at 1,346 in the UT, where 12,735 people have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

