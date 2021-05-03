41 more die of Covid, 3571 infected with virus

Srinagar: Forty-one people died of Covid while 3,571 persons were recorded infected in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to officials, 28 deaths were reported in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir. Of the rest, five were reported in Samba, three each in Kulgam, Rajouri, two each in Pulwama, Ramban, one each in Ganderbal, Udhampur, Doda and Reasi.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2421 from Kashmir Division and 1150 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1126 and 486.

The bulletin said that 1453 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 605 from Jammu Division and 848 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,2421 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1126 new cases and currently has 9,554 active cases, with 437 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 268 new cases and currently has 2561 active cases, with 191 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 195 new cases and currently has 1698 active cases, with 106 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 99 new cases and currently has 1070 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 122 new cases and currently has 1101 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 222 new cases and has 1719 active cases, with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 71 new cases and has 511 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 68 new cases and has 593 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 188 new cases and has 1509 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 62 new cases and currently has 415 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 486 new cases, Udhampur 105 , Rajouri 162, Doda 25, Kathua 120 , Kishtwar 20, Samba 115, Poonch 45, Ramban 34 and Reasi 38.

