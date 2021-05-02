COVID-19 Surge: Army recruitment rally in Bandipora postponed

Bandipora: The Army recruitment which was scheduled on May 17 in Sonerwani area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has been postponed in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

An official said that in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir Valley, Army Recruitment Rally which was scheduled to be held from May 17, 2021, to May 28, 2021, at Helipad Ground in Sonerwani has been postponed till further orders.

He said that candidates who have already registered for this recruitment rally, their registration will stand and will not be affected. “Fresh dates of rally will be intimated later,” he added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that this recruitment was also postponed in 2020 during the initial Covid-19 crisis in the Kashmir valley—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print