Work began in 2010, funds lapsed in 2014, PHC building incomplete since

BUDGAM: Due to the lapse of funds, construction work of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gundipora village of Beerwah tehsil in central Kashmir’s Budgam district is not over yet, ten years after it began in 2010. This has disappointed people living in the area and adjoining villages.

Residents of Gundipora Village told Kashmir Reader that the construction work of the PHC in the village was started in the year 2010. After the funds lapsed in the year 2014, the construction work of the PHC has been at a halt.

“The Primary Health Centre is presently running in a small building where all kinds of facilities are not available for the patients,” they said.

Shaheem Mohammad Khan, a resident of Gundipora, told Kashmir Reader, “The government allotted 1 crore and 78 lakh rupees for the construction of the Primary Health Centre at that time under the funds of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), of which Rs 1 crore and 29 lakh have been spent on this project and funds of Rs 48 lakh have lapsed.”

He said that the Primary Health Centre is a two-storey building in which the first storey of the building is almost complete but the second storey is incomplete.

“In the second storey of the building birds have started living, as there are no windows and doors in the building,” Khan said.

“The other Primary Health Centres in the district have been fully completed and are functioning normally for the patients. But this PHC has not been started yet,” he said.

He further said that locals had approached concerned officials as well as higher officials of the health department regarding this issue, but unfortunately, nothing has been done.

Chief Medical officer Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan, told Kashmir Reader that he will look into the matter and necessary steps will be taken for completion of the construction work.

