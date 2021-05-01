MeT predicts wet weather till Wednesday

Srinagar: Light rains were received in several parts of the Valley on Friday with Meteorological centre Srinagar predicting wet weather till Wednesday.
Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalagm and some other parts of Kashmir received rains in the afternoon.
Deputy Director, MeT Srinagar Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that weather across Kashmir is expected to remain partly wet till Wednesday.
“Weather will remain erratic till May 04, though this won’t be having any larger impact on ground. There will be light rains in an intermittent order over next few days mostly occurring in the afternoon and beyond,” he said.
According to him, between 5th and 6th May, widespread rainfall was expected across J&K. However, he said, there wasn’t any clarity yet on the intensity of precipitation and its impact.
“This possible intensity will be observed in next few days. But, around 5th and 6th, widespread rains are in the offing,” Mukhtar added.