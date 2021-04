Srinagar: Police on Thursday recovered “IED-material” near railway station in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a police officer said.

He said that the “IED-material” was found inside a bag near Sadoora Anantnag and a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the area.

“A case has been registered and investigation taken up,” the police officer told GNS. (GNS)

