KU closed, exams postponed for 2 days

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Main Campus will remain closed for two days (April 23 and April 24, 2021) in view of some Covid positive cases being reported amongst employees from various units of the varsity.

However, essential services staff of the university health centre, sanitation, landscape wing, construction division, proctorial wing etc shall continue to perform their duties with full strength.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that employees experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus are advised to get themselves screened for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, all the university examinations scheduled on April 23 and 24 (Friday and Saturday) have been postponed.

“Fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said.

