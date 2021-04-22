SASB Temporarily Suspends Amarnath Yatra Registration

Srinagar: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Thursday suspended temporarily the registration for the pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

“In view of evolving COVID situation in the country & the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended,” SASB said in a tweet as per GNS, adding, “The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves.”

The annual pilgrimage, which was suspended due to the pandemic last year, is scheduled to start on June 28. (GNS)

