Shopian gunfight: One unidentified militant killed, Operation on

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Zeipora village of Shopian district on Monday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

Officials said that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight so far while the operation is going on—(KNO

