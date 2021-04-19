Shopian encounter: Two militants killed, search on

Shopian: At least two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between government forces and militants in Zeipora Mantribugh area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained. He said that the search operation is still on in the area.

He said that the militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by government forces.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

Pertinently, 38 militants have been killed so far in Jammu and Kashmir this year and most of them belong to Shopian district.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the internet services have been snapped across Shopian district—(KNO)

