Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi:Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.
Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre here, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.
They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctors are monitoring his condition.
Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. PTI

