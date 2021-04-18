Panel set up to ensure adequate, timely supply of oxygen to hospitals

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday constituted a committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet the requirements of COVID-19 patients, an official order said.

The committee would be headed by the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, said.

Divisional commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu regions, director Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (Soura), Principal Government Medical Colleges (Srinagar and Jammu), director of (J&K ) National Health Mission, Director industries and commerce (Jammu/Kashmir) and director Health and family welfare (J&K) and director health services (Jammu/Kashmir) are other members of the committee.

The committee has been asked to meet frequently and make necessary arrangements for ensuring regular and adequate supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet any current and future needs, it said.

The other terms of the reference, include ensuring adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the order said.

