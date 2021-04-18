OPD, surgeries in SMHS, associated hospitals suspended

Srinagar: Outpatient departments and elective surgeries were suspended at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital and other associated hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Saturday in view of a spike in Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order was issued by Principal GMC Srinagar. Also, the Drug de-Addiction Centre and other rooms were dedicated for Covid.

“In view of upsurge in the COVID-19 cases and in order to cater to rush of COVID-19 patients/ suspects, it is hereby ordered with immediate effect till further orders that Ward No. 02, 03, 04,18, 19, 20, Isolation/ Drug De-Addiction Centre, Paid Rooms, MICU, SICU, W-17 and Disaster Management ward shall be designated as COVID19 wards,” said the order.

“Ward no 1 shall function exclusively for ENT department, besides, ENT department shall carry out surgeries in their designated OT,” it said.

Ward No. 08 comprising 36 beds shall be operated by Medicine (30 beds) as Non-Covidl9 ward and Dermatology (06 beds) jointly as rush increases, the order said.

“All routine OPDs/ elective surgeries shall be stopped till further orders and only surgeries of emergency nature/ malignancies/thesis related cases and other referral cases shall be entertained,” the order reads, adding, “Emergency eye cases will be entertained in H-Block Eye OPD.”

The patient load viz-a-viz duty roster of doctors and paramedical staff should be regulated and rationalized, the order reads,

“Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital shall take all measures to avoid intermingling of COVID and Non-Covid patients/ attendants apart from taking measures to safeguard resources/ manpower,” it said, adding, “guidelines/ SOPs as laid down by the Govt, in this regard from time to time should be strictly adhered to.”

