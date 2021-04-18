Covid second wave affecting kids: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday said that until recently children were not seriously implicated by Covid-19 and this was the biggest psychological relief for parents and doctors. But the second wave of Covid-19 has come with different aggression, high rate of transmission, changed spectrum of illness and virus is impacting kids significantly.

President Doctors Association Kashmir Dr Suhail Naik said that due to continuous viral replication, the virus develops different changes in its genetic code called mutations and subsequent alterations in its antigenic structure and virulence factors.

“These different mutations has led to different variants of virus with increased capability to infect people across all age groups. The distinction in spike proteins which the virus uses to attach itself to the body and multiply could also become more aggressive and thus, cause more infections,” he said.

“Therefore it seems kids are right now also prone to the dangers of Covid-19 since the virus has gotten stronger and ‘smarter’ in its attack,” Dr Naik added.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar further added that newer COVID-19 strains, such as the double mutant strain (called as Desi-Variant) identified in India is for the same reason also increasing the number of symptomatic cases in children below the age of 16.

“The second wave of coronavirus is causing a surge in cases. Most particularly, the B.1.1.7 and India’s B.1.617 variant are said to be quite scary for the kids too who have been largely spared during the pandemic previously,” he said.

The DAK appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible and adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) religiously including wearing face masks, hand hygiene and avoiding public gatherings. “Covid Appropriate Behaviour is particularly more important in closed spaces and air conditioned rooms,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print