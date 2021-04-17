Woman SPO Disengagment: Police refutes “over-reach”, an” excessively strict action against Woman SPO

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that it refutes some reports circulating on different media platforms about excessive strict action taken against the SPO woman.

In a statement to GNS, the police said that apropos our earlier press note regarding disengagement of Lady SPO from service for glorifying militancy in Kulgam dated 16 April. It has been found that on various media platforms, a number of vested interests with malafide intentions have put in a lot of efforts into making the incident appear like an “over-reach” and an” excessively strict action”.

The police statement further says that it is clarified that the accused woman uttered anti-India and pro-freedom slogans off-camera thus inviting penal action under ULA(P)Act.

The uttering made on-camera was livestreamed for further dissemination on diverse social media platforms with the intention to cause disruption of an ongoing operation and to incite disaffection towards the State. This is punishable under the Indian Penal Code and ULA(P)Act, they said.

Also, the accused being a police employee, is bound by a code of conduct which was brazenly violated by her. Thus the concurrent departmental action has been taken against her, they said.

Spokesperson further said that household of the accused is a suspected shelter point of an active Hizb-ul-Mujahidin militant namely Aslam Dar and the woman has been on police radar as a suspected OGW ;thus was subjected to search. It remains to be investigated whether her act was meant as a disruption tactic to aid escape of the said militant when the search operation was underway.

It is ,thus, requested that no heed should be paid towards those trying to paint the incident in any hue other than a criminal act, added the statement.(GNS)

