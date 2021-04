Srinagar: A woman was injured after paramilitary CRPF fired upon a vehicle in Awantipora area of Pulwama in South Kashmir district on Saturday.

A senior police office told GNS that CRPF fired upon a ‘suspected’ vehicle, leading to the injuries to a woman who was latter shifted to a hospital.

Her identity was not immediately known. Emerging story, more details awaited.(GNS)

