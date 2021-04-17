Committee Constituted to Ensure Adequate, Timely Supply of Medical Oxygen in All Hospitals in J&K

Srinagar/Jammu: Government has on Saturday granted sanction to constitution of a committee to ensure adequate and timely supplying of medical oxygen in all hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee, as per an order, is to be supervised by Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department as Chairman with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, Director SKIMS, Principal Government Medical Colleges Kashmir/Jammu, Director NHM J&K, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu/Kashmir, Director Health and Family Welfare, J&K besides Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir as members.

The Committee, as per the order, is to meet frequently and make necessary arrangements for ensuring regular and adequate supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet any current or future needs.

The constituted Committee is to be serviced by Industries and Commerce Department, the order further states. (GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print