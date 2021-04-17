Woman cop in Kulgam slapped with UAPA for confronting forces, terminated

Anantnag: A 30-year-old woman who had confronted government forces for “entering her home with their shoes on during repeated search operations” has been arrested and booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the police alleging that the woman was, “glorifying militancy” in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The woman has also been terminated from her government service. She worked as a Special Police Officer (SPO) with Police to support her ailing and elderly parents.

The woman Saima Akhtar daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah posted a self-recorded video on social media on Wednesday in which she can be heard having an argument with government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Frisal area of Yaripora in Kulgam.

Neither Saima nor the forces are visible in the video. However, she can be heard confronting the forces for raiding her house repeatedly and entering the house with their shoes on.

“You come every day and enter with your shoes on. Yesterday my mother was alone in the house, why did you enter the house then?” she can be heard saying in the video, “This is our Kashmir and you come from God knows where to barge into our homes.”

Saima can be heard asking the forces personnel to go find the militants wherever they were hiding. “Why do you bother us every day,” she says. While the argument intensifies, Saima can be heard losing her cool and saying, “If the militants were here, they would have pumped a magazine full of bullets into your chest”.

This last sentence apparently is the reason police have based their case against Saima. In a statement, the police in Kulgam have maintained that the woman SPO has been arrested and terminated for “glorifying terrorism”.

“She has also obstructed government officials in discharge of their duty,” said police in a statement. The police have said that an FIR, number 19-2020 under section 353 IPC and 13 UAP Act stands registered against her.

“Further investigation has been taken up in this case,” it said.

