Shopian consumers say erratic power a new routine at Sehri, Iftar

SHOPIAN: After promising more electric supplies during the Holy month of Ramadan, consumers here in south Kashmir’s district Shopian are facing more power curtailment than winter months with electricity mostly missing at Sheri and Iftar times.

Consumers from different areas of district informed Kashmir Reader that they face more power cuts at the time of Sehri and Iftar which according to them is against the claims of authorities who promised of more power supply during the month.

Basit Shabir Bhat, a local from Voterpora area said that authorities should ensure the supply which they were giving before the arrival of this Holy month. “At the time of Sehri we are forced to lit candle lamps to have the meals and similar things are being done at the time of Iftar and Taraweeh prayers the routine is the same,” he said.

Locals from Turkwangam, Pinjora, Imamsahib, Harmain and other areas have similar complaints.

Abid Hussain, a local from Gehand village said that Shopian is the lone district in Kashmir which is facing more power cuts than any other district. “They restore it for a few minutes and then cut it for an hour or half and restore it again for a few more minutes,” he said.

Another local from Imam sahib said that for the few minutes when electricity is restored, the voltage remains so down that they are forced to use alternate means of light.

Executive engineer power development department Shopian, Er Abdul Rasheed told Kashmir Reader that they had increased the power supply hours with the intention that there was betterment in weather and people reduced the load by abandoning heaters and boilers but the weather became colder and the load is not showing any decrease, leading to power cutdown.

“Due to the decline in temperature people have restarted different electronic gadgets which has overloaded out receiving stations thus increasing in curtailment,” he said adding that there is a requirement of 90 to 100 Mega watts but we receive only 40 to 60 megawatts.” If requirements remain around 60 to 70 then there will be no such problems.

Adding that he was hopeful there will be betterment in weather load will come down.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print