JMC seals commercial establishments for non-payment of rent

JAMMU: Jammu Municipal Corporation today sealed three municipal commercial establishments for non-payment of rent.
On the instructions of Commissioner, JMC, Avny Lavasa and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (R), JMC, Sudhir Bali, the commercial establishments at Gumat Steps, Jammu were sealed as the allotted did not pay the rent dues. The allottees were served several notices to deposit the rent arrears accumulated against them but despite lapse of stipulated time period they have failed to deposit the same.
Further, Jammu Municipal Corporation has appealed to all municipal allottees Commercial/Residential to deposit rent dues along with GST up to 31st March 2021 to avoid legal action i.e. sealing of their premises and cancellation of allotment order.