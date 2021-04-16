Ongoing class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 postponed

Srinagar: The J&K government on Thursday cancelled ongoing exams of JKBOSE for remaining subjects of Class 10 and postponed class 12 exams.
“In view of rising cases of COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ‘s office said in a tweet. “In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.”
