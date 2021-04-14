Youth slips to death in Gurez

Bandipora: A 20-year-old youth slipped to death in Dawar area of Gurez in North Kashmir Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that Muzamil Samoon (20) son of Ghulam Mohammad Samoon, a resident of Khandyal slipped and fell into Kishanganga river at Dawar.

He said that soon after the incident, he was immediately rescued and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“After completion of legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for the last rites,” he said.

The official said that police have registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

