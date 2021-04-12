All schools closed till April 18

Srinagar: As Covid-19 records spike again, all schools in Jammu and Kashmir up to class 12 will continue to remain closed till April 18 officials said on Sunday.
“In view of the continuing spike in the reported cases of infection, all schools in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students of all classes (i.e., up to and including Class 12), till 18/04/2021,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office.
An order issued by member secretary State executive Committee, however, clarified that closure of schools would not prohibit conduct of any scheduled exam during this period.
Schools up to 9th to 12th in the Kashmir Valley opened on March 1 after remaining closed for near about year due to the pandemic.
