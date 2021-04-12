35-year-old man shot dead in Budgam

BUDGAM: A 35-year old man on Sunday was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mazahama village at Central Kashmir’s Budgam district .
The deceased was identified by police as Nasir Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Buchipora Magam. A senior police officer from Budgam told Kashmir Reader that unknown gunmen fired upon Khan.
“He was rushed immediately to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said. Soon after the incident, government forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the assailants.