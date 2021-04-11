Shopian Encounter: Made ‘sincere efforts’ to ‘persuade’ newly recruited third militant to surrender: IGP Kashmir

'His associates didn’t allow him to come out, Parents also made appeal for surrender'

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Sunday said that police and security forces made “sincere efforts” to persuade the newly recruited militant to surrender during live encounter at Hadipora area of Shopian but his associates didnt allow him to come out.

Three militants were killed in an overnight gunfight at Shopian that broke out on Saturday afternoon.

“We tried our best to take the surrender of newly recruited third militant but he was not allowed to do so by his associates,” the IGP said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone police in a tweet said that police and security forces made sincere efforts to take surrender of newly recruited militant. “Parents also made appeals but other militants didnt allow him to surrender,” police Tweeted—(KNO)

