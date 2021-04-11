Bejbehera Encounter : 01 militant killed, Gunfight Underway

Srinagar:One militant has been killed in an overnight ongoing encounter at Semthan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter which started yesterday, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Samthen.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

