CUK’s DTS, HWO hold seminar on ‘Tourism, Environment and Sustainable Development’

Ganderbal: Department of Tourism Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Himalayan Welfare Organization (HWO), Pahalgam, organized a one-day seminar on “Tourism, Environment and Sustainable Development,” at Green Campus here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud din Mir said that Almighty Allah has bestowed Jammu and Kashmir with countless resources, due to which it has huge Tourism potential. “But there is a dire need to strike a balance between environment and Tourism, which is possible through sustainable strategies. One can seek guidance from developed countries, how they are developing Tourism through Sustainable measures,” he said.

Dean School of Management Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, highlighted the key role of Kashmir Tourism in the economy and also shared views on revival and development of sustainable Tourism in Kashmir.

Former Director IITTM, Gwalior, Prof. Sandeep Kulshestra, threw detailed light on problems faced by Global Tourism. He emphasized upon experiential tourism and development of region based Sustainable Tourism models.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Mr. Mehmood Shah, in his keynote speech, gave a detailed presentation about issues and challenges faced by Kashmir Tourism. He briefed the audience with the series of Sustainable Conservation models which can be contributory for the sustainable development of Kashmir Tourism and Environment. “If Tourism in Kashmir will be promoted judiciously, it will give a huge impetus to the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka also deliberated upon tourism components that are vanishing or are at the verge of extinction from the society, despite being of great importance for the economy and next generation.

HWO, President, Mushtaq Ahmad, along with his team briefed about how their organization is contributing towards sustainable development of Tourism and Environment and sensitizing the community by organizing events not only in Kashmir, but outside as well.

The second session/panel discussion was chaired by Head Department of Management Studies, Prof. Abdul Gani, during which many academicians and industry experts deliberated upon the theme. Prof. Gani highlighted the use of a better course of action to generate balance between ‘Need and Greed’. “Nature has enough for our need, but not enough for our greed” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Coordinator DTS, Dr. Ramjit deliberated upon the vital role of stakeholders towards Sustainable Tourism and Environment development. Faculty members and students were also present during the event.

