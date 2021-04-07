Two deaths in Srinagar on day of 561 new cases in J&K

Srinagar reports 222 new cases, Jammu 99

Srinagar: Another day of alarming numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 561 of them, along with two deaths recorded in Srinagar district, was reported by the official Covid bulletin on Tuesday.

The new cases included 384 from Kashmir Division and 177 from Jammu Division, it said.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 222 of them.

The official bulletin said that 230 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 52 from Jammu Division and 178 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,483 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 222 new cases and currently has 1,668 active cases, with 112 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 54 new cases and currently has 627 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 34 new cases and currently has 335 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 110 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 120 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 13 new cases and has 98 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 77 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 11 new cases and has 64 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 26 new cases and has 192 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 7 new cases and currently has 43 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 99 new cases, Udhampur 37, Rajouri 7, Doda 5, Kathua 14, Kishtwar 0, Samba 5, Poonch 4, Ramban 0 and Reasi 6.

