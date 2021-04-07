DDC chairpersons brought at par with Mayor

Srinagar: The chairpersons of 20 District Development Commissioners (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir have been given the status at par with Mayors.

The government announced this as it amended the earlier warrant of precedence by virtue of which the DDC chairpersons were placed equivalent to administrative secretaries, vice chairpersons to vice-chancellors of universities and the DDC members to district magistrates. Cutting across party lines, the newly elected district development council (DDC) members had protested against it as also honorarium announced in their favour.

The government has inserted “19A” in the Warrant of Precedence, placing Mayors , Chairpersons, District Development Councils within their respective Territorial jurisdictions together.

As per the new warrant of precedence, the vice chairpersons, District Development Councils within their respective jurisdictions, have been placed along all administrative secretaries, Divisional Commissioners/IGPs/ Chief Conservator of Forests and Joint Secretaries to the Government of India and Officers of equivalent rank Officers of the rank of Major General or equivalent rank. GNS

