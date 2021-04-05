Start online classes, orders CEO Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Education Officer Srinagar has asked the heads of institutions to start online classes after the government ordered closure of schools in the Valley.
“Consequent upon the temporary closure of schools and to safeguard the academic career of the students, it is impressed upon all the heads of institutions to start online classes for class 1 to 12th w.e.f. 05-04-2021,” the order said.
All the teachers / masters / lecturers are required to submit the attendance of their respective online classes through CEO SRINAGAR APP on daily basis, it said.