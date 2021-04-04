3 teachers test positive in Sopore, 3 students in Baramulla

89 persons test positive in Baramulla district: Official

Baramulla: Three teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus in north Kashmir’s Sopore while three students tested positive in Kanispora area of Baramulla on Saturday, officials said.

They said that three teachers tested positive in government higher secondary school Sopore after which the authorities shut the institution for one week. The authorities have ordered that there will be no physical activity in the school and all the students and teaching staff have been asked to stay at their homes and follow the SOPs issued by the health department.

The three students tested positive in a government-run school in Kanispora area and the authorities there have reportedly ordered the school to be shut for at least three days.

“Yes, three students tested positive in a government school in Kanispora area of Baramulla on Saturday and now it depends upon the district administration whether they shut the school for three days or more,” a health official in Baramulla said.

The official also informed that 89 people tested positive in Baramulla district on Saturday.

Earlier, several government-run schools were shut in neighbouring Kupwara and Bandipora districts after some students and teachers there tested positive for Covid-19.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print