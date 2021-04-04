501 new cases, 207 of them in Srinagar

Two deaths in Jammu division

Srinagar: The fresh daily caseload of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir continued to remain high with 501 new cases reported on Saturday, along with two deaths – one reported from Jammu district and the other from Poonch district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 393 from Kashmir Division and 108 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 207 of them.

The official bulletin said that 140 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 31 from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,574 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 207 new cases and currently has 1,407 active cases, with 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 89 new cases and currently has 549 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 35 new cases and currently has 284 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 14 new cases and currently has 97 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 12 new cases and currently has 93 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 11 new cases and has 73 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 8 new cases and has 48 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 41 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 9 new cases and has 117 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 25 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 69 new cases, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 18, Kishtwar 0, Samba 8, Poonch 1, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

