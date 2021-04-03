BSF hands over boy to Pak after he crosses over border ‘inadvertently’

Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF)
on Saturday said it has handed over an eight-year-old boy to
Pakistani rangers, after he inadvertently crossed the
international border (IB) and reached India’s Barmer sector
from the neighbouring country.
The incident took place at the border security fence
near border out post of Somrar in Barmer sector of Rajasthan
on Friday, officials said.
“As a goodwill gesture, the BSF on Friday handed over
a Pakistani minor boy in a flag meeting with Pakistan
Rangers,” the BSF said in a statement.
“On April 2, Karim s/o Yamanu, age approximately eight
years, had inadvertently crossed the IB, entered Indian
territory and reached upto BS (border security) Fence near BOP
(border out post) Somrar of Barmer sector (in Rajasthan),” it
added.
He was spotted by alert troops on duty, who asked him
to go back. Seeing men in uniform, the boy started crying. But
BSF men calmed him and gave him some eatables and water, the
BSF said.
The boy seemed to have lost his way and reached across
IB, as nearest Pakistan village Somrar is about three kms from
the place, where the boy was spotted by the BSF, it said.
“Soon, on the directions of HQrs (headquarters), a
flag meeting was held with Pakistan Rangers and the minor boy
was handed over to them. The smile on the face of the boy,
while handing over to counterpart, displayed the gratitude
towards generous behavior of the BSF,” the statement further
said.
Rajasthan’s Barmer sector comes under the BSF’s
Gujarat Frontier along with Gandhinagar sector and Bhuj
sector. BSF’s Gujarat Frontier has its headquarters
Gandhinagar.
Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF)