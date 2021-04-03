Rifle snatching bid foiled at J&K bank Imam Sahib, one arrested

Shopian: The rifle snatching bid was on Saturday foiled at Jammu and Kashmir bank in Imam Sahib area of Shopian while one among the accused involved in the act has been arrested on the spot.

Police official said that unidentified persons tried to snatch 12 bore rifle from guard of J&K Bank at Imam Sahib.

However, he said the guard entered into a scuffle with the accused persons following which one among them was arrested on the spot.

He said security forces have rushed to the spot and a search operation has been launched to nab the other persons involved.

“Police is examining the CCTV footage of the bank to identify and nab the accused,” he added—(KNO)

